After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .286 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Turner has picked up a hit in 80 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 37 times.

In 16.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 44.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 55 of 111 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 54 .311 AVG .259 .367 OBP .339 .489 SLG .468 22 XBH 22 9 HR 10 38 RBI 37 37/17 K/BB 42/23 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings