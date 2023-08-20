Luis Urias -- hitting .258 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Yankees.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

  • Urias is hitting .186 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Urias has gotten a hit in 13 of 30 games this year (43.3%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Urias has had an RBI in seven games this season (23.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 30 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
.200 AVG .111
.286 OBP .250
.240 SLG .222
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
1 RBI 1
7/3 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 4.76 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.