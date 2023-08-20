Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees play Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Boston has scored 601 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.301 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Josh Winckowski gets the nod for the Red Sox and will make his first start of the season.

The 25-year-old righty has pitched in relief 44 times already this year, but will make his first start.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees W 8-1 Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Kutter Crawford J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home - Julio Urías

