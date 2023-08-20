Sun vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 20
On Sunday, August 20, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (21-10) carry a three-game losing streak into a road contest against the Chicago Sky (12-19), who have dropped four straight. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET (on NBA TV and NBCS-BOS).
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sky matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sun vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-6.5)
|159.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sun (-6.5)
|159.5
|-275
|+200
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sun (-6.5)
|158.5
|-270
|+205
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sun vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sun have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- The Sky have put together a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Connecticut is 5-8 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Chicago has an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.
- In the Sun's 30 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.
- A total of 14 Sky games this season have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.