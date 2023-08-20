Two sputtering teams meet when the Chicago Sky (12-19) host the Connecticut Sun (21-10) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Sky will aim to halt a four-game losing run versus the Sun, losers of three straight.

The matchup has no line set.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 85 Sky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.4

Sun vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut is 15-15-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 18 of Connecticut's 30 games have hit the over.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are fourth in the league in points scored (83.5 per game) and best in points conceded (79.3).

Connecticut grabs 33.8 rebounds per game and concede 34.4 boards, ranking eighth and sixth, respectively, in the WNBA.

In 2023, the Sun are second-best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.2 per game) and best in turnovers forced (15.1).

Beyond the arc, the Sun are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.9). They are fourth in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.

The Sun are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage defensively (31.8%).

In 2023, Connecticut has taken 27.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 72.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22.5% of Connecticut's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 77.5% have been 2-pointers.

