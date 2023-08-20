After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will start Clarke Schmidt) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is batting .200 with four doubles and two walks.

In three of nine games this year (33.3%), Story has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Story has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .368 AVG .000 .400 OBP .059 .579 SLG .000 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/1 K/BB 4/1 3 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings