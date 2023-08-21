Andrey Rublev plays Emil Ruusuvuori to open play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), he was knocked out by Ruusuvuori in the round of 32. Rublev's odds to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are +5000.

Rublev at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Rublev's Next Match

Rublev will open up at the US Open by matching up with Ruusuvuori in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Andrey Rublev Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +5000

Rublev Stats

In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Rublev was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 60-ranked Ruusuvuori, 6-7, 7-5, 6-7.

Rublev has won three of his 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 55-23.

Rublev has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a match record of 28-16 on that surface.

In his 78 matches over the past year, across all court types, Rublev has averaged 26.5 games.

In his 44 matches on hard courts over the past year, Rublev has played 25.5 games per match.

Over the past year, Rublev has won 83.3% of his service games, and he has won 25.2% of his return games.

Rublev has won 22.3% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 83.4% of his service games during that timeframe.

