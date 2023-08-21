The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong and his .462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .242 with 22 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

In 54.4% of his games this year (49 of 90), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (15.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in six games this year (6.7%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Wong has an RBI in 20 of 90 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .282 AVG .199 .329 OBP .259 .456 SLG .338 15 XBH 15 5 HR 2 17 RBI 12 48/8 K/BB 57/10 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings