Connor Wong vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong and his .462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .242 with 22 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- In 54.4% of his games this year (49 of 90), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (15.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in six games this year (6.7%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has an RBI in 20 of 90 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.282
|AVG
|.199
|.329
|OBP
|.259
|.456
|SLG
|.338
|15
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|12
|48/8
|K/BB
|57/10
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.49 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.49, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.