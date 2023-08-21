A matchup in the US Open round of 128 is up next for Emilio Nava, and he will be meeting Casper Ruud. Nava's odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are +50000.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Nava at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Nava's Next Match

After his 6-3, 3-6, 3-1 win over Eliot Spizzirri in the qualification final, Nava will meet Ruud in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 at 12:15 PM ET.

Nava has current moneyline odds of +400 to win his next matchup against Ruud. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Emilio Nava Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Want to bet on Nava? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Nava Stats

In the qualifying round, Nava advanced 6-3, 3-6, 3-1 past Spizzirri.

Through 11 tournaments over the past year, Nava has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 14-10.

In eight tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Nava has gone 10-7.

In his 24 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Nava has averaged 25.4 games.

On hard courts, Nava has played 17 matches over the past year, and 24.6 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Nava has won 74.4% of his games on serve, and 22.4% on return.

On hard courts, Nava, over the past year, has been victorious in 78.1% of his service games and 20.9% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.