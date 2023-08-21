Rafael Devers vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.389 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 121 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .272 with 56 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Devers is batting .476 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 74 of 117 games this year (63.2%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (31.6%).
- In 21.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has driven in a run in 51 games this season (43.6%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year (45.3%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|56
|.280
|AVG
|.263
|.356
|OBP
|.332
|.496
|SLG
|.563
|28
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|18
|42
|RBI
|43
|39/24
|K/BB
|55/20
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.49, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
