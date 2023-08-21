Reese McGuire vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has 11 doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .269.
- McGuire has picked up a hit in 26 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in one of 50 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- McGuire has driven home a run in 11 games this year (22.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.
- In 10 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.296
|AVG
|.238
|.306
|OBP
|.310
|.394
|SLG
|.349
|7
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|17/1
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Javier (8-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.49 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
