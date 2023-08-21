Triston Casas vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Triston Casas (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 55 walks while batting .252.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 84th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Casas has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (62 of 108), with at least two hits 23 times (21.3%).
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (17.6%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.6% of his games this season, Casas has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this season (42.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|54
|.260
|AVG
|.244
|.385
|OBP
|.320
|.473
|SLG
|.489
|18
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|25
|46/35
|K/BB
|57/20
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (8-2 with a 4.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.49, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
