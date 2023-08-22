Adam Duvall -- hitting .286 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Astros.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .250 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

In 56.7% of his 60 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has driven in a run in 23 games this season (38.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .287 AVG .212 .347 OBP .278 .556 SLG .462 16 XBH 14 6 HR 6 24 RBI 14 38/9 K/BB 32/7 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings