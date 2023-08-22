Alyssa Thomas' Connecticut Sun (22-10) take to the road to square off against the Washington Mystics (15-17) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Tuesday, August 22. The tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

In Connecticut's last game, it defeated Chicago 79-73. The Sun were led by Thomas, who finished with 22 points and eight assists, and DeWanna Bonner, with 13 points and eight rebounds. Led by Natasha Cloud with 22 points last time out, Washington lost 97-84 versus Dallas.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sun vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-275 to win)

Sun (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+220 to win)

Mystics (+220 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-6.5)

Sun (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sun Season Stats

The Sun sport a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 79.1 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank fourth with 83.3 points scored per contest.

Connecticut is grabbing 33.8 boards per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is giving up 34.1 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Sun have been racking up assists in 2023, ranking third-best in the WNBA with 20.8 assists per game.

Connecticut is thriving when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.1 per game) and second-best in forced turnovers (15.0 per contest).

The Sun rank third-best in the WNBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 35.8%. They rank seventh in the league by making 6.9 three-pointers per contest.

Connecticut has been getting things done in terms of defending against three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (6.5) and best in three-point percentage allowed (31.2%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun have been better offensively at home, where they score 84.9 points per game, compared to on the road, where they average 82.2 per game. Defensively, they are worse in home games, where they surrender 80.4 points per game, versus on the road, where they let their opponents to score 78.2 per game.

At home, Connecticut averages 1.5 more rebounds per game than on the road (34.6 at home, 33.1 on the road), while it allows its opponents to grab 0.6 fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.8 at home, 34.4 on the road).

The Sun average 1.5 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (21.6 at home, 20.1 on the road). In 2023, Connecticut has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (11.9 per game at home versus 12.3 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (15.6 at home versus 14.4 on the road).

This year, the Sun are averaging 6.9 made three-pointers per game both at home and on the road (shooting 36.5% from deep in home games compared to 35.3% on the road).

In 2023 Connecticut averages 6.2 three-pointers allowed at home and 6.7 away, while allowing 32.1% shooting from distance at home compared to 30.6% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun are 17-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 77.3% of those games).

The Sun are 9-4 (winning 69.2% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Connecticut is 16-15-0 against the spread this year.

Connecticut has an ATS record of 5-8 as 6.5-point favorites or greater.

The Sun have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.