The Washington Mystics (15-17) take on the Connecticut Sun (22-10) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS.

Sun vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Mystics

The 83.3 points per game Connecticut scores are just one more point than Washington gives up (82.3).

Connecticut makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage Washington has allowed to its opponents.

In games the Sun shoot higher than 44.5% from the field, they are 15-2 overall.

Connecticut's 35.8% three-point shooting percentage this season is only 0.1 percentage points higher than opponents of Washington have shot from beyond the arc (35.7%).

The Sun have put together a 10-4 record in games this season when the team connects on more than 35.7% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut and Washington rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 1.9 more rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 82.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.9 points fewer than the 83.3 they've scored this season.

Connecticut's points-allowed average over its past 10 games (80.7) is 1.6 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (79.1).

The Sun's past 10 contests have seen them make 6.2 three-pointers per game while shooting 33% from deep. Both numbers are less than their 2023 averages of 6.9 makes and 35.8%.

Sun Injuries