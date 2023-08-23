Alex Verdugo vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Verdugo -- batting .270 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on August 23 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .273 with 32 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 85th in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 67.6% of his 111 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.7% of those games.
- He has homered in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 111), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has an RBI in 32 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.301
|AVG
|.243
|.369
|OBP
|.313
|.484
|SLG
|.369
|28
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|21
|33/20
|K/BB
|40/21
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Urquidy (2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.21, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
