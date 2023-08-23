On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston in OBP (.357) this season, fueled by 126 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

In 72.6% of his 113 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (19 of 113), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has had an RBI in 51 games this season (45.1%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 56 of 113 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .311 AVG .267 .367 OBP .346 .489 SLG .486 22 XBH 24 9 HR 11 38 RBI 43 37/17 K/BB 45/24 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings