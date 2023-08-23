Justin Turner vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Astros.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston in OBP (.357) this season, fueled by 126 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- In 72.6% of his 113 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (19 of 113), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has had an RBI in 51 games this season (45.1%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 56 of 113 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.311
|AVG
|.267
|.367
|OBP
|.346
|.489
|SLG
|.486
|22
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|43
|37/17
|K/BB
|45/24
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Urquidy (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.21, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.