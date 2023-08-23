Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (72-55) and the Boston Red Sox (66-60) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 23.

The Astros will give the nod to Jose Urquidy (2-3, 5.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Chris Sale (5-3, 4.50 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Red Sox games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have won in 32, or 51.6%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Boston has been victorious 26 times in 53 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (614 total).

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.37) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule