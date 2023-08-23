The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox will play on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to upset. The contest's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Moneyline: -115
Underdog Moneyline: -105
Total: 9
Over Total Odds: -105
Under Total Odds: -115

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups. Boston and its opponent have topped the over/under in six straight games, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.8.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have come away with 32 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a record of 26-27 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 62 of 124 chances this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 3-6-0 in nine games with a line this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 31-32 24-22 42-37 45-45 21-14

