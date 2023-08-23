The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 145 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Boston has scored 614 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.37 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.312 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-3) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Sale has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees W 8-1 Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros L 9-4 Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Kutter Crawford Julio Urías 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Bobby Miller 8/28/2023 Astros - Home Chris Sale Jose Urquidy

