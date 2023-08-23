On Wednesday, August 23 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (72-55) host the Boston Red Sox (66-60) at Minute Maid Park. Jose Urquidy will get the call for the Astros, while Chris Sale will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The favored Astros have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at -105. The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Urquidy - HOU (2-3, 5.21 ERA) vs Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Red Sox and Astros game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 51, or 58.6%, of the 87 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 51-36 (58.6%).

Houston has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 5-5 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (51.6%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 26 times in 53 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Connor Wong 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Triston Casas 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.