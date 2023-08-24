On Thursday, Justin Turner (.537 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 126 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .357.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 30th in slugging.

Turner has picked up a hit in 82 of 114 games this season, with multiple hits 39 times.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (19 of 114), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 44.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 57 of 114 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .311 AVG .263 .367 OBP .347 .489 SLG .479 22 XBH 24 9 HR 11 38 RBI 43 37/17 K/BB 46/26 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings