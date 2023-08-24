Justin Turner vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Justin Turner (.537 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 126 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .357.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 30th in slugging.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 82 of 114 games this season, with multiple hits 39 times.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (19 of 114), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 44.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 57 of 114 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.311
|AVG
|.263
|.367
|OBP
|.347
|.489
|SLG
|.479
|22
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|43
|37/17
|K/BB
|46/26
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- France (9-4) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.75 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 2.75 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.