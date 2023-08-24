Thursday's game that pits the Houston Astros (72-56) against the Boston Red Sox (67-60) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (9-4) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (9-7) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have come away with 33 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a mark of 23-15 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (621 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule