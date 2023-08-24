Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Thursday at Minute Maid Park against J.P. France, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 146 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 436 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 621 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .328.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.315 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (9-7) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings against the New York Yankees.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Bello has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Yankees W 8-1 Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros L 9-4 Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Bobby Miller 8/28/2023 Astros - Home Chris Sale Justin Verlander 8/29/2023 Astros - Home Brayan Bello Jose Urquidy

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.