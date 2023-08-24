On Thursday, August 24 at 2:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (72-56) host the Boston Red Sox (67-60) at Minute Maid Park. J.P. France will get the call for the Astros, while Brayan Bello will take the mound for the Red Sox.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Red Sox have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (9-4, 2.75 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (9-7, 3.70 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 88 games this season and won 51 (58%) of those contests.

The Astros have a 48-30 record (winning 61.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Astros went 4-6 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (52.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Red Sox have won 23 of 38 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Luis Urías 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

