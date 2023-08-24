Brayan Bello will attempt to secure his 10th win of the season when the Boston Red Sox (67-60) visit the Houston Astros (72-56) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are J.P. France (9-4) for the Astros and Bello (9-7) for the Red Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (9-4, 2.75 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (9-7, 3.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.70 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 24-year-old has a 3.70 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.

Bello is looking to secure his 13th quality start of the season.

Bello has put together 16 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has not made an outing so far in 2023 where he did not give up at least one earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (9-4) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.75 and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .246 in 18 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

France will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.