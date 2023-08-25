Justin Turner vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Justin Turner (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- In 72.2% of his 115 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has had at least one RBI in 45.2% of his games this year (52 of 115), with more than one RBI 21 times (18.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.311
|AVG
|.265
|.367
|OBP
|.351
|.489
|SLG
|.479
|22
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|44
|37/17
|K/BB
|46/26
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynn will aim to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.60 ERA and 169 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday, Aug. 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.60), 46th in WHIP (1.362), and ninth in K/9 (10.5).
