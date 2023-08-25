Pablo Reyes vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pablo Reyes -- batting .316 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Astros.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .323 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 61.0% of his games this season (25 of 41), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (36.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 41 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has picked up an RBI in 22.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 41.5% of his games this season (17 of 41), he has scored, and in five of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.366
|AVG
|.274
|.395
|OBP
|.324
|.493
|SLG
|.371
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|11/4
|K/BB
|5/5
|2
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 144 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Lynn (9-9) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.60 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 169 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday, Aug. 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.60), 46th in WHIP (1.362), and ninth in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
