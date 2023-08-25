On Friday, Rafael Devers (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a walk) in his previous game against the Astros.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (125) this season while batting .269 with 57 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 77 of 121 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 38 times (31.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 25 games this season (20.7%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

In 43.0% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year (56 of 121), with two or more runs 15 times (12.4%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .280 AVG .259 .356 OBP .331 .496 SLG .539 28 XBH 29 11 HR 18 42 RBI 46 39/24 K/BB 59/22 1 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings