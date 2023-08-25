The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers take the field against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 10.5 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Moneyline: -115 (Dodgers)
Underdog Moneyline: -105 (Red Sox)
Total: 10.5
Over Odds: -105
Under Odds: -115

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Boston's past eight contests has been 8.8, a span during which the Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (53.1%) in those games.

Boston is 27-27 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 64 of its 126 chances.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 3-6-0 in nine games with a line this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 33-32 25-22 43-37 47-45 21-14

