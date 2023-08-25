Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Friday at Fenway Park against Lance Lynn, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 149 home runs.

Boston is fifth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 638.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.316 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in six innings against the New York Yankees.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 16 starts, Crawford has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of four frames per outing.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros L 9-4 Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros W 17-1 Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Bobby Miller 8/28/2023 Astros - Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros - Home Brayan Bello Jose Urquidy 8/30/2023 Astros - Home Kutter Crawford J.P. France

