The Bundesliga schedule on Saturday, which includes Borussia Dortmund squaring off against VfL Bochum, is sure to please.

Coverage of all Bundesliga action on Saturday is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund (1-0-0) journeys to play VfL Bochum (0-0-1) at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (-265)

Borussia Dortmund (-265) Underdog: VfL Bochum (+500)

VfL Bochum (+500) Draw: (+425)

(+425) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim (0-0-1) travels to play 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (0-0-1) at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: TSG Hoffenheim (+125)

TSG Hoffenheim (+125) Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+185)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+185) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch FC Cologne vs VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg (1-0-0) makes the trip to play FC Cologne (0-0-1) at RheinEnergieStadion.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: FC Cologne (+130)

FC Cologne (+130) Underdog: VfL Wolfsburg (+190)

VfL Wolfsburg (+190) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch SV Darmstadt 98 vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin (1-0-0) travels to match up with SV Darmstadt 98 (0-0-1) at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Union Berlin (-105)

Union Berlin (-105) Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+260)

SV Darmstadt 98 (+260) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch SC Freiburg vs Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen (0-0-1) makes the trip to play SC Freiburg (1-0-0) at Europa-Park-Stadion.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: SC Freiburg (-155)

SC Freiburg (-155) Underdog: Werder Bremen (+370)

Werder Bremen (+370) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen (1-0-0) journeys to face Borussia Monchengladbach (0-1-0) at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-110)

Bayer Leverkusen (-110) Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+235)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+235) Draw: (+290)

(+290) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!