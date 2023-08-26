Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-6 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .252 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks.

Wong has gotten a hit in 52 of 93 games this season (55.9%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (16.1%).

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has driven in a run in 21 games this season (22.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season (37 of 93), with two or more runs nine times (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .282 AVG .221 .329 OBP .275 .456 SLG .383 15 XBH 18 5 HR 3 17 RBI 14 48/8 K/BB 60/10 4 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings