Pablo Reyes -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .316 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Reyes has gotten a hit in 25 of 42 games this year (59.5%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (35.7%).

In 42 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Reyes has driven in a run in nine games this year (21.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .351 AVG .274 .380 OBP .324 .473 SLG .371 7 XBH 4 1 HR 1 12 RBI 6 12/4 K/BB 5/5 2 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings