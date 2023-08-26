Saturday's game at Fenway Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-48) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (68-61) at 4:10 PM ET (on August 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Julio Urias (11-6) to the mound, while James Paxton (7-4) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on nine occasions.

The previous 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (52.3%) in those games.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 23 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Boston is No. 5 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (642 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule