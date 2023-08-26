Mookie Betts rides a 13-game hitting streak into the Los Angeles Dodgers' (79-48) game against the Boston Red Sox (68-61) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Fenway Park.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias (11-6, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to James Paxton (7-4, 3.79 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (11-6, 4.15 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (7-4, 3.79 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton (7-4) takes the mound first for the Red Sox in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.79 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.

Paxton enters the game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Paxton has 13 starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias (11-6) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, a 4.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.091 in 19 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Urias has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

