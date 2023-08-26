Rob Refsnyder vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.100 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 30 walks while batting .251.
- Refsnyder has had a hit in 31 of 68 games this year (45.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).
- He has gone deep in one of 68 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Refsnyder has driven home a run in 19 games this year (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (29.4%), including four games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.256
|AVG
|.247
|.361
|OBP
|.391
|.317
|SLG
|.315
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/11
|K/BB
|20/19
|2
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Urias (11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
