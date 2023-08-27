Eintracht Frankfurt and FSV Mainz square off for one of two matchups on the Bundesliga slate on Sunday.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about Sunday's Bundesliga action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch FSV Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt (1-0-0) journeys to play FSV Mainz (0-0-1) at Mewa Arena in Mainz.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: FSV Mainz (+135)

FSV Mainz (+135) Underdog: Eintracht Frankfurt (+175)

Eintracht Frankfurt (+175) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg (0-1-0) travels to play Bayern Munich (1-0-0) at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-1200)

Bayern Munich (-1200) Underdog: FC Augsburg (+1500)

FC Augsburg (+1500) Draw: (+1100)

(+1100) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!