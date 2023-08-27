Connor Wong vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .613 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Caleb Ferguson on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Prediction
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Dodgers
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Odds
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .252.
- Wong enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .412 with one homer.
- Wong has gotten at least one hit in 56.4% of his games this year (53 of 94), with multiple hits 15 times (16.0%).
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (7.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 22.3% of his games this season (21 of 94), with two or more RBI nine times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 of 94 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.283
|AVG
|.221
|.333
|OBP
|.275
|.454
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|14
|49/9
|K/BB
|60/10
|5
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Ferguson (7-3) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed one scoreless inning while allowing only one hit.
- In 54 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.