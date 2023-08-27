2023 CP Women’s Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After the third round at the 2023 CP Women’s Open, Megan Khang is currently atop the leaderboard (+4000 to win).
CP Women’s Open Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 11:50 AM ET
- Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club
- Location: Vancouver, Canada
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards
CP Women’s Open Best Odds to Win
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Current Rank: 24th (+1)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|E
|4
|4
|19th
|Round 2
|71
|-1
|4
|3
|18th
|Round 3
|74
|+2
|2
|4
|40th
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Current Rank: 11th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Korda Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|3
|1
|9th
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|5
|3
|7th
|Round 3
|75
|+3
|1
|4
|49th
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Current Rank: 56th (+6)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Zhang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|4
|1
|3rd
|Round 2
|75
|+3
|2
|5
|92nd
|Round 3
|78
|+6
|2
|6
|64th
Linn Grant
- Tee Time: 4:55 PM ET
- Current Rank: 8th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Grant Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|2nd
|Round 2
|71
|-1
|3
|2
|18th
|Round 3
|76
|+4
|2
|6
|58th
Celine Boutier
- Tee Time: 3:25 PM ET
- Current Rank: 24th (+1)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Boutier Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|73
|+1
|4
|5
|31st
|Round 2
|71
|-1
|3
|2
|18th
|Round 3
|73
|+1
|2
|3
|29th
CP Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Minjee Lee
|24th (+1)
|+1800
|Lilia Vu
|24th (+1)
|+2000
|Xiyu Lin
|24th (+1)
|+2000
|Nasa Hataoka
|34th (+2)
|+2000
|Jin-young Ko
|3rd (-6)
|+2200
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|34th (+2)
|+2800
|Ayaka Furue
|24th (+1)
|+2800
|Allisen Corpuz
|24th (+1)
|+3300
|Yuka Saso
|4th (-5)
|+3300
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|56th (+6)
|+3500
