Luis Urías vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Urias -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Caleb Ferguson on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Prediction
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Dodgers
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Odds
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .180.
- Urias has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (8.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26.5% of his games this season, Urias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (32.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.179
|AVG
|.186
|.343
|OBP
|.340
|.250
|SLG
|.419
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|10
|9/3
|K/BB
|9/8
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Ferguson (7-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 3.19 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 54 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.