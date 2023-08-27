After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Caleb Ferguson) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .312 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 25 of 43 games this year (58.1%) Reyes has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (34.9%).

He has homered in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (20.9%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (11.6%).

In 39.5% of his games this season (17 of 43), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .342 AVG .274 .370 OBP .324 .461 SLG .371 7 XBH 4 1 HR 1 12 RBI 6 13/4 K/BB 5/5 2 SB 3

