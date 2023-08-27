The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.451 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston with 127 hits, batting .270 this season with 57 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
  • In 78 of 123 games this season (63.4%) Devers has had a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (31.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (25 of 123), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Devers has driven home a run in 52 games this season (42.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
  • In 47.2% of his games this year (58 of 123), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 60
.280 AVG .259
.359 OBP .331
.490 SLG .539
28 XBH 29
11 HR 18
42 RBI 46
40/25 K/BB 59/22
1 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ferguson (7-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw one scoreless inning while allowing only one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.19 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 54 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
