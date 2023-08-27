Rafael Devers vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.451 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Prediction
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Dodgers
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Odds
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 127 hits, batting .270 this season with 57 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- In 78 of 123 games this season (63.4%) Devers has had a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (31.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (25 of 123), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has driven home a run in 52 games this season (42.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- In 47.2% of his games this year (58 of 123), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.280
|AVG
|.259
|.359
|OBP
|.331
|.490
|SLG
|.539
|28
|XBH
|29
|11
|HR
|18
|42
|RBI
|46
|40/25
|K/BB
|59/22
|1
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ferguson (7-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw one scoreless inning while allowing only one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.19 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 54 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.