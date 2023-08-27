Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49) and the Boston Red Sox (69-61) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Dodgers securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on August 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Caleb Ferguson (7-3) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-7) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In each of its last 10 games with a posted over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to clear the total in all of them.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 35, or 53%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has a mark of 26-25 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (650 total, five per game).

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule