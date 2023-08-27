The Los Angeles Dodgers versus Boston Red Sox game on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers.

The favored Dodgers have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -120 +100 9.5 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-3.

In each of their last 10 games with a listed over/under, the Red Sox and their foes have combined to beat the total in every game.

The previous 10 Red Sox contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. Boston and its opponent have finished above the over/under for 10 games in a row, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 9.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (53%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has won 26 of its 51 games, or 51%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 66 of 128 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-29 33-32 26-22 43-38 47-46 22-14

