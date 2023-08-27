The Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49) will look to Mookie Betts, riding a 14-game hitting streak, against the Boston Red Sox (69-61) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Fenway Park.

The probable pitchers are Caleb Ferguson (7-3) for the Dodgers and Tanner Houck (3-7) for the Red Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ferguson - LAD (7-3, 3.19 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-7, 5.08 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.08 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has a 5.08 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.

Houck has collected three quality starts this year.

Houck has 11 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has not had an appearance so far in 2023 that he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Caleb Ferguson

The Dodgers will send Ferguson (7-3) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed one hit in one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 54 games this season with an ERA of 3.19, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.458.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.