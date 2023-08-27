The Connecticut Sun (23-11) host the Los Angeles Sparks (15-18) one game after DeWanna Bonner went off for 30 points in the Sun's 95-90 loss to the Liberty. This contest airs on CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Sun vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Sparks

The 83.1 points per game Connecticut averages are just 2.8 more points than Los Angeles allows (80.3).

This season, Connecticut has a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% lower than the 45.5% of shots Los Angeles' opponents have knocked down.

In games the Sun shoot better than 45.5% from the field, they are 13-2 overall.

Connecticut's 35.6% three-point shooting percentage this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than opponents of Los Angeles have shot from deep (31.5%).

The Sun have collected a 13-7 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 31.5% of their three-point shots.

Connecticut and Los Angeles rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 1.9 more rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun's offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 80.8 points a contest compared to the 83.1 they've averaged this year.

Connecticut's defense has been more porous lately, as the team has allowed 80.5 points per game during its past 10 compared to the 79.1 points per game its opponents are averaging on the season.

The Sun are trending down from deep during their last 10 outings, making 6.7 threes per game and shooting 34.0% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 7.0 makes and 35.6% from distance in the 2023 season.

Sun Injuries