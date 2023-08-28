Connor Wong vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Connor Wong (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks.
- Wong is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (7.4%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has driven home a run in 21 games this year (22.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.284
|AVG
|.221
|.333
|OBP
|.275
|.452
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|14
|49/9
|K/BB
|60/10
|5
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier will aim to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.52, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.