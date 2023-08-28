Justin Turner vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has an OPS of .858, fueled by an OBP of .361 to go with a slugging percentage of .497. All three of those stats are best among Boston hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 85 of 118 games this year (72.0%), with multiple hits on 40 occasions (33.9%).
- In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.8%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Turner has driven home a run in 54 games this year (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 50.8% of his games this season (60 of 118), with two or more runs 14 times (11.9%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.314
|AVG
|.265
|.372
|OBP
|.351
|.513
|SLG
|.479
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|11
|41
|RBI
|44
|38/18
|K/BB
|46/26
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
