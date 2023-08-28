At +6600, the New England Patriots are No. 20 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of August 28.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Last season, eight Patriots games went over the point total.

New England totaled 314.6 yards per game offensively last season (26th in ), and it gave up 322 yards per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.

New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 catches for 421 yards.

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

In 15 games for the Patriots a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In 16 games played with the Patriots, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Matthew Judon had 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +4500 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

